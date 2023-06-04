Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 98 days to go

We’re officially 98 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 98 — defensive end Marquis Haynes.

The Panthers drafted the 29-year-old Haynes (6’2, 235) in the fourth round (No. 136 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Haynes has played in 64 games (1 start) in his first five seasons and has accumulated 78 tackles (48 solo), 13 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 6 pass deflections. Haynes played in every game for the Panthers last season and set career highs in tackles (29), tackles for loss (7), and sacks (5), as well as scoring his first career touchdown on a fumble return.

Haynes will feature heavily in the Panthers’ pass rush this year with the likes of Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos, and hopefully he will continue building on the progress he made last season and become a force to be reckoned with in Carolina’s defense.

What do you expect to see from Haynes this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!