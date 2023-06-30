Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 72 days to go

We’re officially 72 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 72 — offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

The Panthers drafted the 28-year-old Moton (6’5, 325) in the second round (No. 64 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played college football at Western Michigan.

Moton is one of two NFL players to have played 100 percent of snaps in the NFL in each of the last five seasons (2018-2022). He is the only player in franchise history to accomplish this feat since snap counts became a statistic (2010). Moton has appeared in all 98 games for the Panthers since he was drafted in 2017.

Here’s a brief summary of Moton’s 2022 season from the team’s website:

Started every game in 2022 and played 100 percent of the snaps for a fifth consecutive season. Part of an offensive line that helped Carolina rank fifth in rushing attempts (359), fourth in rushing yards (1,668), and 10th in yards per rush (4.65) in the final 12 weeks of the 2022 season. In that stretch, tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed (17), ranked 10th in sacks per passing attempt (5.8%), and were eighth in average time for a quarterback to throw (2.94 seconds).

Moton is penciled in as the starter at right tackle and is all but guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster this season. Unless he decides to retire before the season starts, Moton will be on the field with the starting lineup when the Panthers kick off the season against the Falcons in September.

What do you expect to see from Moton this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll play every snap for the sixth straight season? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!