Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 99 days to go

We’re officially 99 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 99 — defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

The Panthers signed the 27-year-old Tuttle (6’3, 300) as a free agent in March after he spent the first four years of his career in New Orleans with the Saints, who signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. Tuttle has played in 63 games (33 starts) in his first four seasons and has accumulated 136 tackles (61 solo), 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 14 pass deflections.

Tuttle will help bolster an interior defensive line in a rotation with the likes of Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy and should provide adequate production similar to what he accomplished in New Orleans.

What do you expect to see from Tuttle this year, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!