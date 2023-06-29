Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 73 days to go

We’re officially 73 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 73 — guard Michael Jordan.

The Panthers claimed the 25-year-old Jordan (6’6, 315) off waivers in September 2021 after he was waived by the Bengals during preseason roster cuts. He was drafted in the fourth round (No. 136 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bengals and appeared in 27 games (19 starts) for Cincinnati before he was waived. Jordan has appeared in 28 of 34 games since being picked up by the Panthers.

Jordan will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp and will hope to give the Panthers a depth option at guard. His spot on the roster isn’t guaranteed, but his odds of making the team are pretty good given the team’s need for depth on the offensive line.

What do you expect to see from Jordan this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!