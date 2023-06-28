Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 74 days to go

We’re officially 74 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 74 — offensive tackle Larnel Coleman

The Panthers signed the 24-year-old Coleman (6’6, 310) off the Dolphins’ practice squad in 2022. He was drafted in the seventh round (No. 231 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dolphins and spent the 2021 season on injured reserve. He was waived and signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad in 2022 before being picked up by Carolina. He played college football at UMass and has never appeared in a regular season NFL game.

Coleman will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp and will hope to give the Panthers a depth option at offensive tackle. He’ll be fighting an uphill battle to secure a spot on the roster, but he is a pretty good candidate to make the practice squad to give the Panthers some depth.

What do you expect to see from Coleman this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!