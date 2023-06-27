Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 75 days to go

We’re officially 75 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 75 — offensive tackle Cameron Erving.

The Panthers signed the 30-year-old Erving (6’5, 315) as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was drafted in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Browns, and has also spent time with the Chiefs and Cowboys before landing in Carolina. He played college football at Florida State.

Below is a brief summary of Erving’s career from the team’s website:

- In his first season in Carolina in 2021, he started nine games at left tackle, but missed seven due to injury throughout the year. - In 2020, started five games with six appearances at tackle for Dallas. Battled injury with two stints on [injured reserve] with knee injuries. - Played in 13 games with eight starts at left tackle for Kansas City in 2019. Part of an offensive line that allowed just 25.0 sacks, third-fewest in NFL. Played as reserve lineman in Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIV. - Started 13 games with 14 games played in 2018 as Kansas City. Led the NFL with 425.6 yards per game. - Traded to Kansas City in the preseason of 2017 from Cleveland. Played in 13 games with four starts, three at right guard and one at left tackle. - Played in 29 games, starting 17, in his first two seasons in Cleveland in 2015 and 2016. Saw action at center and both guard positions. Helped Cleveland rank second in the NFL with a 4.89 rushing average in 2016. Drafted by Cleveland in the first round in 2015.

Erving will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp and will hope to give the Panthers a depth option at both tackle spots. His versatility and veteran leadership give him decent odds of finding his way on the roster, but he could be cut if the Panthers decide to go with a younger option.

What do you expect to see from Erving this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!