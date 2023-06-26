Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 76 days to go

We’re 76 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 76 on the roster — defensive tackle John Penisini.

This is a player who is both intriguing and interesting. The intrigue centers around a shocking retirement after just two NFL seasons. The interest comes from a relatively promising start to his young career that he is now resuming.

Penisini was a 2020 sixth round pick by the Detroit Lions who started 12 of 16 games as a rookie. In his first NFL season he put up an impressive 35 tackles and one sack. In 2021 he lost his starting gig but still played 276 defensive snaps over 16 games with 14 more tackles. That’s when the intrigue began.

He shockingly retired after his second NFL season in 2021. While he didn’t give a reason for his retirement at the time, it was reported that he had calcium deposits in his shoulder that looked like softballs that would likely make daily life difficult, let alone playing football. He did not play in 2022 before unretiring and signing with the Panthers heading into 2023.

Assuming he’s healthy, Penisini could be an interesting prospect for the Panthers. He flew under the radar in the football wasteland of Detroit before suddenly retiring and being out of the league last year. He has been out of sight, out of mind for a while now. His 2020 rookie season was promising as his 576 snaps that years ranked second among rookie interior defensive linemen trailing only the Panthers stud Derrick Brown.

Signing John Penisini is the ultimate low-risk, medium-reward proposition for the Panthers. It will be both intriguing and interesting to see how his return to the NFL plays out.