Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 77 days to go

We’re officially 77 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 77 — guard Deonte Brown.

The Panthers drafted the 25-year-old Brown (6’4, 335) in the sixth round (No. 193 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at Alabama.

Below is a brief summary of Brown’s college career from the team’s website:

Brown played in 48 games for Alabama (2017-20), with 13 starts in 2020 at left guard. Allowed just half of a sack, one pressure and five hurries last year. Selected to Senior Bowl in 2021, playing alongside Panthers staff. Helped Alabama produce the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense in 2020.

Brown has only appeared in three games since joining the Panthers, all in his rookie season. He suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve in October 2021, and hasn’t seen action in a regular season game since. He spent the 2022 season on Carolina’s practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal with the Panthers in January.

Brown will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster and will hope to give the Panthers an option at guard. If he’s unable to secure a roster spot, he could be a candidate for the practice squad as depth.

What do you expect to see from Brown this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!