Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 79 days to go

We’re officially 79 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 79 — offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu.

The Panthers drafted the 22-year-old Ekwonu (6’4, 320) in the first round (No. 6 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at N.C. State.

Below is a brief summary of Ekwonu’s rookie season from the team’s website:

Started all 17 games at left tackle and tied for the fewest pressures allowed (27) by qualified rookie tackles, according to PFF. Part of an offensive line that helped Carolina rank fifth in rushing attempts (359), fourth in rushing yards (1,668), and 10th in yards per rush (4.65) in the final 12 weeks of the 2022 season. In that stretch, tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed (17), ranked 10th in sacks per passing attempt (5.8%), and were eighth in average time for a quarterback to throw (2.94 seconds).

Also according to his bio on the team website, Ekwonu’s full name is Ikemefuna (meaning “my effort will not be in vain”) Patrick Ekwonu.

Ekwonu enters Year 2 penciled in as the starter at left tackle and is all but guaranteed to hold that spot for the entire season. Unless he decides to retire from football in the next few weeks, there’s no concern on his roster status for 2023.

What do you expect to see from Ekwonu this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the leap to elite status in his second season? Do you think he’s already elite? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!