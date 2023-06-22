Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 80 days to go

We’re officially 80 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 80 — tight end Ian Thomas.

The Panthers drafted the 27-year-old Thomas (6’4, 260) in the fourth round (No. 101 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played college football at Indiana.

In his rookie season, Thomas totaled the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in franchise history (333) and scored 2 touchdowns on 35 receptions. The Panthers signed Thomas to a 3-year, $16.95 million contract extension in 2022 (that was re-worked ahead of free agency in 2023 to make salary cap space).

In his five seasons with the Panthers, Thomas has appeared in 82 games and tallied 111 receptions for 999 yards (9 yards per rec.), 55 first downs, and 4 touchdowns. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since the 2020 season despite appearing in all 34 games for the Panthers in 2021 and 2022.

Thomas will probably have a spot on the 53-man roster this season, but he will be fighting with fellow tight ends Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble for targets and will likely be used as a blocking tight end and on special teams if he does make the roster.

What do you expect to see from Thomas this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll see a lot of action at tight end? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!