Panthers season opener countdown: 81 days to go

We’re 81 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 81 on the roster—tight end Hayden Hurst.

The Carolina Panthers are the next stop on what has been a long and winding journey for Hurst’s professional sports career. He started as a baseball player straight out of high school, where he was valued as highly as a first or second round pick as a pitcher. He was overcome by the yips before his career ever got off the ground, so he went to South Carolina to play football. He’s since played five seasons with three teams in the NFL with the most recent being a one year stint with the Bengals where he tallied 52 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurst joins the Panthers as the clear cut top receiving option in the team’s tight end group. He has more career catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns than the rest of the team’s tight ends combined. He’s a decent athlete and a reliable target over the middle of the field and should be a nice safety net for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.