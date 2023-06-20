Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 82 days to go

We’re 82 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 82 on the roster—tight end Tommy Tremble.

The Carolina Panthers selected Tremble with the 83rd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft as part of their seemingly never ending quest to at least partially fill the void at tight end left by Greg Olsen’s departure in 2019. He hasn’t quite popped yet. In his two seasons with the Panthers, he’s totaled 281 yards and three touchdowns on 31 catches. He also notched a rushing touchdown during his rookie season.

Tremble is an elite athlete for the tight end position and he plays with a lot of tenacity, so there’s still a chance he develops into a good receiver in time. He needs to shore up his hands and be more consistent, but the traits are there. And people say tight end is the position that takes longer than any other to adjust to the NFL, so we’ll assume that’s true. In the meantime, he’s still a good blocker at the position.

He should be a sure bet to make the roster next season as part of a tight end committee with Hayden Hurst and Ian Thomas. He’s a worse blocker than Thomas and a worse receiver than Hurst, so he’ll need to make some major strides in his development to consistently see the field in year three.