Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 83 days to go

We’re 83 days away from the Panthers 2023 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 83 on the roster — wide receiver Derek Wright.

I’m more familiar with Derek Wright than most Panthers fans given his college career at Utah State University. As a Utah native myself (and a lifelong BYU fan) I watched Wright put up five receptions for 52 yards against my Cougars in 2021, though BYU won the game 34-20. He had a solid senior season at Utah State in 2021 with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 11 touchdowns on a team that went 11-3 and finished ranked No. 24.

After finishing his college career in 2021, the Panthers signed Derek Wright as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and he spent last season on Carolina’s practice squad. He was signed to a reserve/future contract for 2023 so the Panthers coaches have seen enough from him to bring him back for a second go-round.

As a fringe NFL player Wright will need to show progress this year to remain in orbit somewhere in the Panthers universe. Carolina has a plethora of backup receivers who have meaningful NFL experience including Shi Smith, Laviska Shenault, and Damiere Byrd. Throw in second round rookie Jonathan Mingo and Derek Wright has an uphill battle ahead of him.

Another year on the practice squad would likely be a success for the former undrafted free agent.