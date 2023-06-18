Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 84 days to go

We’re officially 84 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 84 — tight end Stephen Sullivan.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Sullivan (6’5, 245) as a free agent in February 2021. He was drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round (No. 251 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and played in one game at both tight end and defensive end in 2020. He played college football at LSU and tallied 46 receptions for 712 yards (15.5 yards per rec.) and 3 touchdowns in 49 games (11 starts) with the Tigers.

Sullivan has appeared in 17 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons and has tallied 2 receptions for 46 yards and 2 first downs in limited action.

Sullivan will fight for a spot on the 53-man roster with fellow tight ends Hayden Hurst, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and Giovanni Ricci, and I’m not sure he has great odds to find a spot on the depth chart. If he can’t find his way onto the 53-man roster, he may be a candidate for the practice squad to give the Panthers some depth at the tight end position.

What do you expect to see from Sullivan this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!