Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 85 days to go

We’re officially 85 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 85 — wide receiver C.J. Saunders.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Saunders (5’10, 190) as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at Ohio State and tallied 27 receptions for 294 yards (10.9 yards per rec.) and 1 touchdown in 16 games with the Buckeyes after transitioning from cornerback to wide receiver.

Saunders has appeared in two games for the Panthers and tallied 2 receptions for 11 yards and a first down in the team’s final game of the 2021 season against the Buccaneers.

Saunders will fight for a spot on the 53-man roster throughout the summer with a multitude of players at wide receiver, and I’m not sure he has great odds to find a spot on the depth chart. If he can’t find his way onto the 53-man roster, he may be a candidate for the practice squad to give the Panthers some depth at the receiver position.

What do you expect to see from Saunders this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!