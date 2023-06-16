Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 86 days to go

We’re officially 86 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 86 — wide receiver Gary Jennings.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Jennings (6’1, 216) as a free agent in May 2023. He played college football at West Virginia and tallied 168 receptions for 2,294 yards (13.7 yards per rec.) and 17 touchdowns in 50 games with the Mountaineers. Jennings was drafted in the fourth round (No. 120 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, but was waived in the middle of the season without appearing in a game.

Jennings has been on multiple rosters since being released by the Seahawks. He spent time with the Dolphins, Ravens, Bills, Colts, Raiders, and Chiefs before being drafted by the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in 2023. Jennings spent the 2023 XFL season with the BattleHawks and tallied 11 receptions for 143 yards (13 yards per rec.) and 3 touchdowns. He was released from his XFL contract on May 15, 2023 and signed with the Panthers the next day.

Jennings will fight for a spot on the 53-man roster throughout the summer with a multitude of players at wide receiver, and I’m not sure he has great odds to find a spot on the depth chart. If he can’t find his way onto the 53-man roster, he may be a candidate for the practice squad to give the Panthers some depth at the receiver position.

What do you expect to see from Jennings this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!

Information courtesy of Wikipedia