Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 87 days to go

We’re officially 87 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 87 — wide receiver Josh Vann.

The Panthers signed the 23-year-old Vann (5’10, 190) as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at South Carolina and tallied 108 receptions for 1,352 yards (12.5 yards per rec.) and 10 touchdowns in 51 games with the Gamecocks. He also served as South Carolina’s punt returner in 2021 and 2022, averaging 12 yards per punt return on 20 attempts.

Vann will fight for a spot on the 53-man roster throughout the summer with a multitude of players at wide receiver, and he might have an advantage due to his experience in returning punts for the Gamecocks. If he can stand out in that area in training camp and the preseason, he has a much better chance of landing a spot on the roster. If he can’t squeeze onto the wide receiver depth chart, he could potentially be a candidate for the practice squad as special teams depth.

What do you expect to see from Vann this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!