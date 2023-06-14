Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 88 days to go

We’re officially 88 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 88 — wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Panthers drafted the 23-year-old Marshall Jr. (6’2, 200) in the second round (No. 59 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played in 27 games (12 starts) and tallied 45 receptions for 628 yards (14 yards per rec.), 30 first downs, and 1 touchdown in his first two seasons with the Panthers.

Marshall is locked into a 53-man roster spot and will compete with Adam Thielen and DJ Chark for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart following the departure of DJ Moore. I’m not sure if he’s ready to make the leap to No. 1 receiver on the team, but he is a prime candidate for a breakout year in a new offense with Bryce Young under center. Hopefully he’s able to take that step and provide the Panthers’ offense with a much-needed deep threat.

What do you expect to see from Marshall this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll have a breakout year in 2023? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!