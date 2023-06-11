Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 91 days to go

We’re officially 91 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 91 — defensive end Kobe Jones.

The Panthers signed the 25-year-old Jones (6’4, 260) to their practice squad In Week 10 of the 2022 season after he spent time with the Falcons, Dolphins, Titans, and Packers.

Jones was an undrafted free agent and played college football at Mississippi State where he tallied 97 tackles and 7 sacks in his four-year college career. Jones has yet to see action in a regular season NFL game.

Jones will compete for a roster spot at defensive end, and with the likes of Brian Burns, Amaré Barno, Marquis Haynes, and Yetur Gross-Matos already on the roster, it will likely be an uphill battle for him to land on the 53-man roster this season. I do believe he is a great candidate to land on the Panthers’ practice squad as a backup option in case of injury, but I’m not sure he’ll see much action during the season.

What do you expect to see from Jones this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!