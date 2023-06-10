Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 92 days to go

We’re officially 92 days away from the Panthers kicking off the 2023 NFL season in Atlanta against the Falcons, so it’s time for our annual roster countdown to highlight the players on the Panthers’ roster. Today, we’re taking a closer look at No. 92 — defensive tackle Raequan Williams.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Williams (6’4, 305) to their practice squad in August 2022 after he spent his first two NFL seasons in Philadelphia with the Eagles, who signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Williams has played in 7 games (1 start) in two seasons with the Eagles and has accumulated 7 tackles (4 solo) and 1 sack. Williams signed a reserve/future deal with the Panthers in January 2023.

Williams will compete for a roster spot at defensive tackle, and with the likes of Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, and Bravvion Roy already on the roster, it will likely be an uphill battle for him to land on the 53-man roster this season. I do believe he is a great candidate to land on the Panthers’ practice squad as a backup option in case of injury, but I’m not sure he’ll see much action during the season.

What do you expect to see from Williams this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!