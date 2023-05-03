Keep Sounding: 2023 NFL Draft recap

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Carolina Panthers made five selections and signed a whole lot of undrafted free agents. We go through the picks one by one and hit the highlights of the UDFA class.

Our thoughts on Bryce Young being the Panthers quarterback of choice, our reactions to the pick, and his setup for success in Carolina

Jonathan Mingo as the wide receiver to go with Young and why he makes sense for the Panthers

DJ Johnson is already and bust and the Panthers should just go ahead and cut him now

Why the above statement isn’t true and ways to justify the pick

Chandler Zavala reuniting with his old offensive line-mate from NC State and his ability to push for a starting guard spot

Jammie Robinson should add depth to the secondary and has some grit

Our favorite undrafted free agents both based on name and potential to make an impact on the roster

LINK TO SHOW

Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts