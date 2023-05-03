Keep Sounding: 2023 NFL Draft recap

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Carolina Panthers made five selections and signed a whole lot of undrafted free agents. We go through the picks one by one and hit the highlights of the UDFA class.
- Our thoughts on Bryce Young being the Panthers quarterback of choice, our reactions to the pick, and his setup for success in Carolina
- Jonathan Mingo as the wide receiver to go with Young and why he makes sense for the Panthers
- DJ Johnson is already and bust and the Panthers should just go ahead and cut him now
- Why the above statement isn’t true and ways to justify the pick
- Chandler Zavala reuniting with his old offensive line-mate from NC State and his ability to push for a starting guard spot
- Jammie Robinson should add depth to the secondary and has some grit
- Our favorite undrafted free agents both based on name and potential to make an impact on the roster
