SB Nation Reacts Results: looking at the NFC South race

Earlier this week we asked fans of the Carolina Panthers who they thought would win the NFC South in 2023. Before we get to the results, let’s acknowledge that every team in the division will be starting a new quarterback this season and we don’t know that much about any of them from divisional experience. That is, of course, with the notable exception of expected Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. To round out the division, we have the New Orleans Saints experimenting with a slightly used Derek Carr, and the Atlanta Falcons setting themselves up for 40 rushing attempts per game.

With that said, let’s take a look at the overwhelming confidence y’all have in the 2023 Panthers:

Damn. Optimism is a hell of a drug, huh?

If you recall last week’s survey inquiring after win total predictions then you’ll recall that 71% of fans thought that the Panthers would have a winning record. That included 67% of y’all who think the team will fall between nine and 12 wins.

Now we have 77% of y’all thinking the Panthers are going to win the division while an appropriate 2% think that Bucs are catching lightning in a bottle once again.

No matter how you cut it, some of you are out there thinking that the Panthers are going to win the NFC South with at best(!) an 8-9 record. This year is going to be fun in the comments section around here.

