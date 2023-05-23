Panthers Reacts Survey: who is going to win the NFC South?

An offseason of turmoil across the entire NFC South has the fanbases of the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints each confident in their favorite team’s chances to take—or even sweep—the division in 2023.

Each team is changing quarterbacks this year, but only the Panthers are also changing out nearly their entire coaching staff. To me, that means Carolina is at least the most chaotic team to predict in a division rife with chaos. That’s a kind of winning right there, I suppose.

Last week, 71% of y’all told us that you think the Panthers will have a winning season this year. How far above .500 does the team have to land to walk away with the NFC South crown for the first time since 2015?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/GO0XW7/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.