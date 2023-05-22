Panthers SB Nation Reacts results: fans are confident in a winning season

Last week we asked you to predict the total number of wins for the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL regular season. This week the results are in. Panthers fans are overwhelmingly confident in a winning season this year. A professional coach and a new quarterback seem to have raised expectations for what was previously a deeply demoralized fanbase.

71%(!) of fans think the Panthers will win nine or more games this season. Only 4% are betting a strong playoff performance (assumed with 13+ wins), but 67% of y’all have them winning a solid 9-12 games. That would be a massive turn around from the last five years of false starts, mixed middle, and ultimately lackluster seasons.

Not all Panthers fans are expecting greatness. 27% of y’all have the team marked for 5-8 wins. A range otherwise known as “Matt Rhule’s room for improvement.” Another 2%, representing the most pessimistic fans, think the Panthers are sending the Chicago Bears a top 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

