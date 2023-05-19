Panthers Reacts Survey: Early win total predictions

It’s that time of year again, folks. We have the Carolina Panthers 2023 regular season schedule in hand and weeks to go until training camp and the next hint of what this team is going to look like under new head coach Frank Reich.

That leaves us only one thing to talk about this weekend: win totals.

The survey below is going to ask you to predict a range of win totals for the 2023 Carolina Panthers, but don’t let that stop you from getting into the nitty gritty in the comments. Let’s talk specific games, division predictions, out of conference shenaniganry, and arcane rituals to ward off points-shaving injuries. Get to it, Panthers fans.

