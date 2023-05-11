Panthers 2023 Schedule rumors: Packers coming on Christmas Eve

In what will likely be both Jordan Love and Bryce Young’s first seasons starting in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers are expected to host a Christmas Eve game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.

This appears to be 1:00 PM game (assuming the times in this leak are in Central Time and not Eastern), so plan your holiday shopping accordingly

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

This is, obviously, not official yet, but likely will be by this evening. The full NFL Schedule release is set for 8 PM eastern this evening. Rumors are flying hot and fast that the Panthers are in line for multiple primetime games to showcase their new coaching staff and the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Something tells me that’s less than likely, but stay tuned. We will keep you apprised of all credible rumors and leaks around the Panthers schedule today as they arise.