Panthers 2023 schedule release open thread

The NFL will reveal the entire 2023 regular season schedule tonight at 8:00 PM eastern. This is your one stop shop today for all rumors, leaks, and reports on the Carolina Panthers schedule until the league has released it.

One thing you won’t see here, which I know has caused some confusion in recent days, is any guesswork on the Panthers’ game in Germany. That’s because that game is confirmed for 2024, not 2023, and as such will be part of next year’s package of rumors.

What we know so far:

The Panthers opponents for the 17 regular season games have been known since the end of the 2022 season. In addition to playing each NFC South opponent twice, the team will also be facing the NFC North, the AFC South, the second place team in the NFC East, the second place team in the NFC West, and the second place team in the AFC East. That shakes out to the following home and away split:

Home:

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys

Away:

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins

Rumors:

Week 2: Panthers vs Saints, September 18th on Monday Night Football

Week 16: Panthers at Packers, December 24th