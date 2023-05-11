Carolina Panthers 2023 season Week 1 opening odds

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule has been officially released, You can head over to our release open thread to see a full discussion of the Carolina Panthers 17-week gauntlet testing Frank Reich and Bryce Young’s first year together. In addition to knowing who the Panthers are playing, and when, sportsbooks are now also taking bets for all Week 1 games.

We haven’t seen Young’s first snap at training camp nor do we know much about how Ejiro Evero’s defense is going to look with the Panthers personnel, not to mention who might be under center for the Atlanta Falcons on opening day. But that hasn’t stopped DraftKings Sportsbook from setting lines for that game.

Both the spread and moneyline favor the Falcons over the whole gaggle of newness that is the 2023 Panthers at -2 and -125, respectively. DraftKings has also set the over/under at 44 points.

How about Panthers fans, do you think you know something that DraftKings doesn’t?