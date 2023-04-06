Panthers sign defensive back Eric Rowe

Just when you thought the Carolina Panthers were done making moves, they signed defensive back Eric Rowe, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins.

#Panthers agree to terms with Eric Rowehttps://t.co/eDFZa7IVSo — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 6, 2023

Rowe won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots before departing to the Dolphins, so he adds some valuable experience and brings some more legitimacy into that meeting room.

Rowe was drafted as a cornerback coming out of college, but he has also spent time at safety and can play nickel corner. Given the other safeties on the Panthers roster, it seems like he’s destined to fill that nickel corner role, though the roles of the defensive backs on the field will probably be pretty fluid given all the versatility the team now boasts in its back seven.

No word yet on the contract details, but those will surely be out soon. Based on the rest of the team’s moves, the deal is probably only for a couple of years and a couple of millions of dollars.