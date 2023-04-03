The potential risks and rewards of the Panthers signing wide receiver DJ Chark

Carolina Panthers fans were roundly disappointed when Carolina had to part with stud wide receiver DJ Moore in the trade to move up to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

In the end, the best way to replace one DJ was with another DJ. (Sorry, but that line actually wrote itself).

General manager Scott Fitterer bolstered the Panthers wide receiver room by making a great signing in free agent DJ Chark on a one-year, $5 million fully-guaranteed deal. After DJ Moore was traded the Panthers were very, very thin at wide receiver. With the recent additions of Chark and veteran Adam Thielen, Carolina suddenly has added a couple of proven, capable starters.

DJ Chark’s background

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former LSU standout in the second round of the 2018 draft. As a rookie he played in 11 games but only had 14 receptions for 174 yards. He blossomed in 2019 with 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns and was rewarded with a Pro Bowl selection. His future looked exceptionally bright entering Year 3 in 2020, but then injuries started slowing him down.

In 2020 he had a nice season with 53 receptions for 706 yards but missed three games due to various injuries to his back, ribs, and shin. Then in 2021 he played just four games after hitting the injured reserve with a fractured ankle.

In 2022 he left Jacksonville for one season with the Detroit Lions. Last year he played in just 11 games after hitting the IR with an ankle sprain and produced 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. His 16.7 yards per reception showed his explosiveness. Last year he would have ranked sixth in the NFL in yards per reception if he would have played enough to qualify.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Chark brings elite athleticism to Carolina. His 2018 Relative Athletic Score of 9.94 is about as good as it gets. He ran a 4.34 second 40 yard dash with a 40-inch vertical. This combination of size and speed makes him a legitimate deep threat. Sure, his injury history in the NFL has probably zapped some of that athleticism, but he’s still a 6-foot-4 high-level athlete.

The funky contract

While Chark’s one-year, $5 million fully-guaranteed contract sounds simple on the surface, it’s not uncommon for free agency deals to get convoluted to fit within the current year’s salary cap. You can file Chark’s deal under convoluted.

Per Spotrac, Chark’s deal will count $1.9 million against the 2023 cap but then has four void years from 2024 through 2027 to account for the rest of the remaining cap liability, whether or not he’s on the roster during those years. The logic of the void years is to reduce this year’s salary cap figure while hoping for a strong 2023 season, followed by Chark re-signing with the team going into 2024.

What to expect in 2023

Based on the totality of DJ Chark’s NFL career, a fair expectation as he joins the Panthers is that he will be productive when he’s on the field, but he’ll end up missing a handful of games - like four or five - due to injury, likely his ankle.

If all goes well and he can stay relatively healthy, he could be the Panthers most productive wide receiver. Fellow free agent newcomer Adam Thielen is more of a solid No. 2 option at this point in his career. Terrace Marshall Jr. will be entering his third year and was starting to put things together last season, but he’s not ready to wear the No. 1 crown just yet.

The Panthers will have a lot of kinks to work out in the passing game with the arrivals of a new coaching staff, a new quarterback, and a host of new receivers. But these changes should give Chark the opportunity to be the primary receiver in Carolina. Over the last four seasons he has averaged 55 receiving yards per game, which comes out to 936 yards over a 17 game season. He can probably duplicate that per game productivity with the Panthers. The only question will be how many games he actually plays.

DJ Chark isn’t DJ Moore, but he clearly has the inside track to replace him as the Panthers No. 1 receiving option.