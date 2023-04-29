Panthers select Jammie Robinson with No. 145 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Panthers wheeled and dealed during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. However, they stood pat with their final two picks on day 3, capped off with Florida State safety Jammie Robinson at 145.

Robinson played in 3 games with 12 starts in 2019 for the South Carolina Gamecocks, and then started all 10 games in 2020, before transferring to Florida State for the 2021 season. He had 84 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles that season. In 2022, he had another 99 tackles, 1 interception, and 5 pass breakups.

Robinson played two years with Jaycee Horn at South Carolina before transferring to FSU, where he was twice an All-ACC first-team selection. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 29, 2023

Robinson’s draft profile (via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com) suggests that he may need to find a fit within a defense, as he projects to be a potential safety or nickel corner. My current expectation would be for him to factor into the discussion as a nickel corner right away, as that is one of the glaring needs remaining for the Panthers. However, adding Robinson further cements that Jeremy Chinn will not be playing at safety and rather the hybrid role closer to the line of scrimmage that he thrives in. Robinson will have chances regardless to make an impact in his rookie season.

