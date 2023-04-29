2023 NFL Draft: Panthers undrafted free agent tracker

As the 2023 NFL Draft is winding down, the Carolina Panthers will set their sights on the last class of rookies available this year: the undrafted free agents. Most of these guys will be camp bodies, but there’s always a chance that some will transform into multi-year starters like former Panther Andrew Norwell or future hall of famer Jared Green. We never know.

Look for guys who are extremely raw, but gifted athletes or technicians at their position who tested poorly at their pro days. This isn’t the place to get excited about complete players so much as the place to make bold generalizations based on little evidence. In short, it’s where we fans thrive.

As for the Panthers plans, they have 20 open roster spots after the draft. The team has indicated that they likely won’t sign 20 additional rookies. There are still veteran free agents around who might get a shot at training camp. Still, the Panthers have the room to sign as big of a class as they could want.

The Panthers 2023 undrafted free agents:

This space will hold the list of UDFAs the Panthers come to terms with. The draft is still ongoing at this time—even if the Panthers finished two rounds early—so the team cannot agree to any deals yet.

The Panthers depth needs:

OL, LB, CB, DL, LS, RB

The Panthers picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1 (1) Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Round 2 (39) Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Round 3 (80) D.J. Johnson. Edge, Oregon

Round 4 (114) Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State

Round 5 (145) Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

