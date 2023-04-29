2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 open thread

The 2023 NFL Draft concludes today starting at 12 p.m. ET with the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds. The Panthers have three picks today, assuming there are no trades. They have two picks in the fourth round (Nos. 114 and 132 overall), and one pick in the fifth round (No. 145 overall). It’s hard to tell when they will make their first selection, but if I had to guess it would be sometime between 12 and 12:30 p.m. ET.

Use this space to talk about the draft as it happens live. As always, please avoid spoiling picks in this thread. If you want to see spoilers, you can find them on Twitter.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!