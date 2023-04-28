Panthers Reacts Results: Grade the Panthers’ No. 1 draft pick

Earlier we polled the Panthers fanbase to get your thoughts on what grade the team deserves for their selection of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and you have made your voices heard. According to our survey, the majority of Panthers fans — 68 percent to be exact — give the selection an A grade. The good news is that a vast majority agree with the move, as only 9 percent of fans gave the pick a C, D, or F grade.

“We thought this guy had the highest probability of winning Super Bowls ... And I think for myself, and I don’t want to speak for Frank, and I think he feels the same way — listen, you want to win Super Bowls.” -David Tepper (via The Charlotte Observer)

I have to agree with the majority. I think this is a solid B+/A- pick by the Panthers. It addresses a huge need the team has had ever since Cam Newton’s shoulder stopped working the way it should (Thanks, T.J. Watt!), and Young is clearly one of the best quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. Is he the best? Only time can tell, but the Panthers’ brass thinks he gives the team the highest probability of winning Super Bowls, so as fans the best thing we can do is hope they’re right.

The oddsmakers currently have the Panthers over/under set at 7.5 wins for the 2023 season, +145 odds for the Panthers to make the playoffs, and +350 odds for the Panthers to win the NFC South. Those seem like pretty decent odds to me for a team who hasn’t had a winning season since 2017 when they went 11-5 and lost in the Wild Card round to the Saints. Hopefully Young is able to live up to the promise that he seems to have, because I’m sure you’ll agree with me that it would be nice to see some winning football in Charlotte again.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Do you think the Panthers made the right call with Young, or should they have gone in a different direction? Share your thoughts with us!

