Panthers select Jonathan Mingo with the no. 39 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 39th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have selected Jonathan Mingo, a wide receiver from Ole Miss.

Mingo is a big guy who technically spent most of his college career as a slot receiver, but has lined up everywhere from X to tight end. He brings size, versatility, a willingness to fight for contested catches, and an apparent willingness to block.

He’s a rookie in a crowded wide receiver room in Carolina, but all of those traits will help him find the field early and often.

The Panthers top remaining draft needs:

Edge, LB, CB, DL

The Panthers picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: