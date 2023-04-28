2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 open thread

The 2023 NFL Draft continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds. The Panthers have two picks tonight, assuming there are no trades. They have one pick in the second round (No. 39 overall) and one pick in the third round (No. 93 overall). It’s hard to tell when they will make their first selection, but if I had to guess it would be sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. ET.

Use this space to talk about the draft as it happens live. As always, please avoid spoiling picks in this thread. If you want to see spoilers, you can find them on Twitter.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!