2023 NFL Draft: Day 1 open thread

The time is finally here, Panthers fans. The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET with the first round. The Panthers hold the No. 1 pick and will make their selection at approximately 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET, depending on how long it takes Roger Goodell to drag out the beginning of the show.

Use this space to talk about the draft as it happens live. As always, please avoid spoiling picks in this thread. If you want to see spoilers, you can find them on Twitter.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!