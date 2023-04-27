Panthers Reacts Results: Which QB should the Panthers take at No. 1?

Earlier this week we polled the Panthers fanbase to get your thoughts on which quarterback the Panthers should take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and you have made your voices heard. According to our survey, a little more than half of Panthers fans — 51 percent to be exact — want to see former Alabama signal caller Bryce Young step up to the podium and grab a Panthers jersey from Roger Goodell on Thursday night.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud finished second in the poll with 31 percent of votes, and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson collected 12 percent of votes. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and “other” grabbed the final 6 percent.

I don’t think you can really go wrong with either Young or Stroud, to be honest. Both players are certainly a gamble at No. 1 overall, but who isn’t? The Panthers really only have one simple decision to make, and that’s which traits they value more. Would they rather take a gamble on Young’s intangibles and ability to read the field, or Stroud’s size and strength?

The odds currently favor Young as the No. 1 pick, but do the Panthers think Young’s size is an issue that will prevent him from being a franchise quarterback? If the answer is yes, then they’ll likely go in another direction. But if the answer is no, then I’ll be shocked if they pick someone else.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Do you want the Panthers to take a risk on Young, or do you think they should go with Stroud (or Richardson... or Levis)? Share your thoughts with us!

