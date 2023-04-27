Panthers 2023 NFL Draft tracker

We’re finally here. The 2023 NFL Draft has arrived and the Carolina Panthers are all set to kick things off by selecting a quarterback with the number one overall pick.

Keep an eye on this page for live updates on every pick as it is either made or traded over the next three days.

The Panthers are starting the draft with six selections in their pocket, including a whopping three of their own, original picks. Three of those picks are in the top 100 and all six are in the top 150. Whether those numbers remain close to true by the end of the draft is anybody’s guess, as the one constant of a Scott Fitterer draft is movement.

The Panthers top draft needs:

QB, Edge, LB, CB, WR, DL

The Panthers picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: