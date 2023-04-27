When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

It’s that time again, Panthers fans: The NFL Draft is finally here! The Panthers traded up with the Bears to get the No. 1 pick in the draft, so Panthers fans won’t have to wait too long before finding out who the newest member of the Panthers roster will be. (That is assuming they don’t trade down, of course...) If the Panthers keep the No. 1 pick, they should pick somewhere in the 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET range, depending on how long the NFL drags out the beginning of the show.

Below you will find all the information you need to catch the draft as it happens live, as well as info on which picks the Panthers currently have.

2023 NFL Draft information

Round 1

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, Mo.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN, NFL.com

Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, Mo.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN, NFL.com

Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, Mo.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN, NFL.com

2023 Panthers draft picks

The Panthers have six selections in this year’s draft, and they are listed below.

Round 1, No. 1 overall (from CHI)

Round 2, No. 39 overall

Round 3, No. 93 overall (from SF)

Round 4, No. 114 overall

Round 4, No. 132 overall (from SF)

Round 5, No. 145 overall

2023 No. 1 pick odds

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (-1000) is currently the favorite to be the Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall, with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (+450), Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+2500), and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (+3500) rounding out the top four. I’m not sure which player the Panthers are going to take at No. 1 overall, but if I had to guess I’d say it’s one of those four quarterbacks. (Unless they trade down...)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.