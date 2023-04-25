Panthers Reacts Survey: Which QB should the Panthers take at No. 1?

It’s that time of year again, Panthers fans! The Panthers hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after trading with the Bears, and it’s pretty obvious to everyone they did so to get a quarterback.

But which one should they pick? The odds say it will be Bryce Young, but is that who you think they should take? Do you like Young, or do you think they should take someone like CJ Stroud or Anthony Richardson? Let your voice be heard and cast your vote in our Reacts survey below!

