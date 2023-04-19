Which colleges have the Panthers targeted the most in the NFL draft?

The NFL draft is enjoyable for football fans on two levels. First, we get to see which new players will become Carolina Panthers. This year is especially exciting with the Panthers holding the first overall pick and will finally draft their next franchise quarterback. Second, those of us who have a favorite college team get to see which players from those schools get drafted and where they will be playing.

In the spirit of mixing college football with the NFL, I decided to take a look at which schools the Panthers have targeted most often in the draft. Using data from Football Reference, the conclusion is it’s a pretty mixed bag. There isn’t one or two schools Carolina has predominantly favored over the years. The most players drafted from an individual college is six, and there are six different schools that fall into that category. Nine schools have had five players drafted by the Panthers.

It’s no real surprise that Power Five schools and college football blue bloods dominate this list, but the one individual college that has had the greatest impact on the Panthers through the draft is one you might not expect.

Six players drafted

Schools: Auburn, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Stanford, Washington

Panthers talent evaluators have had a taste for the SEC and the Pac-12. Auburn produced NFL MVP Cam Newton along with current defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a player with Pro Bowl potential. Georgia gave us Thomas Davis, Charles Johnson, and Will Witherspoon. Former LSU players include Trai Turner, Brandon LaFell, Donte Jackson, and Terrace Marshall Jr. South Carolina was the home of young guys like Jaycee Horn and Shi Smith along with legacy players Travelle Wharton and Captain Munnerlyn.

From the Pac-12, Stanford gave us Christian McCaffrey, for which we will always be grateful, but then a whole lot of nothing beyond CMC. Washington produced Shaq Thompson, Keith Taylor, and early 2000s linebacker Lester Towns.

Five players drafted

Schools: Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Miami, Mississippi, Ohio St., Oregon, Penn St., Virginia Tech

Despite Alabama players dotting NFL rosters, they’ve been a bust for the Panthers with the best of the five being guard Evan Mathis. Baylor has been similarly disappointing with third year defensive tackle Bravvion Roy as the best of the group. There have been a lot of misses from Colorado, too, with linebacker Hannibal Naives having the best career while Rae Carruth’s brief tenure ended in tragedy.

Miami produced two Pro Bowl linebackers in Jon Beason and Dan Morgan along with the immortal Corn Elder. Ole Miss generated solid talent with Greg Hardy, tight end Kris Mangum, and current players Marquis Haynes and Matt Corral (we won’t mention tackle Greg Little). Ohio State developed Chris Gamble and Curtis Samuel.

Oregon was the home of Jonathan Stewart, Geoff Schwartz, and tight end Dante Rosario. Penn State produced quarterback Kerry Collins, linebacker Dan Connor, and current players Yetur Gross-Matos and Brandon Smith. Virginia Tech gave us linebacker James Anderson, tight end Jeff King, and 2022 draft pick Amare Barno.

Four players drafted

Schools: Florida St., North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Among the best players from these schools are Brian Burns (Florida St.), Julius Peppers (North Carolina), Daryl Williams (Oklahoma), Deon Grant (Tennessee), Geoff Hangartner (Texas A&M), DeShuan Foster (UCLA), and Ryan Kalil (USC).

Now, as a die-hard BYU fan, I’m saving the University of Utah for last. As much as it pains me to write this, Utah has probably produced more draft value for the Panthers than any other single college team. Former Utes include wide receiver Steve Smith, left tackle Jordan Gross, and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

While I will always bleed BYU blue, I can put aside that rivalry when Utah guys make a difference for my Carolina Panthers.