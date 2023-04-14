The Panthers have signed WR Damiere Byrd

The Panthers have brought back Damiere Byrd (aka not Brenton Bersin).

Damiere Byrd spent a few seasons in Carolina as a practice squad/roster bubble player before finally catching on in 2015, spending 3 seasons with the Panthers. He then bounced around the league to the Cardinals, Patriots, Bears, and most recently Falcons in 2022 as a serviceable depth receiver. He’s recorded 130 receptions for 1689 yards and 7 TDs throughout his career so far, along with 2 rushing TDs and 1 kick return touchdown, conveniently the longest in Carolina Panthers history to this day.

Byrd brings some reinforcements to a receiving group that just lost DJ Moore as part of the trade to the Chicago Bears, and should figure in as some solid and proven receiver depth. In addition, Byrd could and should factor into the return game as the Panthers only current option there is WR Shi Smith.

While I am distraught that the Panthers did not sign the clearly better Brenton Bersin (aka Ya Boi, DA GOAT, The Dawnbreaker), I am hopeful that the Panthers will give him a call and get the band back together on the back of the depth chart.