Carolina’s quarterback dinner tour is in Kentucky today

The Carolina Panthers continued their Dinner Tour Across America (Eastern Time Zone only) last night when they dined with University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis is considered one of the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Kentucky pro day is today, where scouts from other teams will have the opportunity to join the entire Panthers organization in watching Levis throw and exercise in an attempt to raise his draft stock.

Last night’s dinner was attended by the same high ranking employees and owners of the Carolina Panthers as the last two night’s dinners were: Owners David and Nicole Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, assistant general manager Dan Morgan, vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman, senior personnel executive Jeff Morrow, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and senior assistant coach Jim Caldwell.

Can you imagine going to dinner in three different cities with the same team from work to have, virtually, the same dinner three nights in a row? I hope these guys actually get along and not just work-get-along.

Kentucky’s pro day will begin today at 10:00 AM EST and coverage will begin on the SEC Network at 11:30AM EST.