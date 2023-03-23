Panthers brass to continue their Pro Day tour at Alabama today

The vast majority of the Carolina Panthers brain trust has moved on to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They are there to observe Bryce Young, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft and the second most likely pick for the Panthers according to the current odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The main event began today at 10:00 AM EST and will be televised at 1:00 PM EST on the SEC Network. Young could take the field at any minute now.

Similarly to how they treated CJ Stroud’s event in Columbus, Ohio, the Panthers leadership made it into town early enough last night to take Young out for dinner. In attendance last night were owners David and Nicole Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, assistant general manager Dan Morgan, vice president of football adminsitration Samir Suleiman, senior personnel executive Jeff Morrow, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and senior assistant coach Jim Caldwell.

That is basically the same group that took Stroud out for dinner on Tuesday night. I wouldn’t read anything to any changes in the guest list as indicating which way the team is leaning. They may or may not have chosen their guy already, but they won’t finalize that decision until doing the legwork on each candidate. Remember, ‘thorough’ is the watchword of this offseason. No decisions will be made over a plate of homemade meatballs.