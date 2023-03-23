Keep Sounding: Panthers sign Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, etc.

The free agent signings start coming and they don’t stop coming. The Carolina Panthers continue to do everything in the free agent market, so there’s plenty more to talk about, but first...other stuff. Here’s the rundown:

Cam Newton threw at Auburn’s pro day which is cool for him

Cam’s viability as an NFL player, potential fits, and why the Panthers aren’t one of them

The Panthers keep making our podcasts immediately out of date

Miles Sanders’ fit in Carolina and how he might be utilized differently here versus when he was in Philadelphia

An aside to talk about how crazy it is the Panthers are signing players to reasonable contracts and not bargain basement bin shopping or desperately overpaying players

Expectations and contract analysis of the Hayden Hurst deal

DeShawn Williams’ fit on the defense and his story of persistence

Justin McCray is a backup offensive lineman so he won’t be good but that doesn’t mean he’s bad

Donte Jackson and Ian Thomas took reworked deals

Adam Thielen bolsters a depleted wide receiver corps. What color gloves will he wear in Carolina?

Potential future free agent signings

The joys of breaking news

