Free Agency: The Panthers agree to terms to re-sign DL Henry Anderson

The Panthers are bringing back a familiar face for their new look 3-4 defense in 2023.

#Panthers agree to terms with Henry Andersonhttps://t.co/lWjizbr3tb — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 21, 2023

The Panthers are reportedly bringing back Henry Anderson on a 1 year deal for the 2023 season. Anderson played in 11 games for the Panthers in 2022, though he suffered a stroke midway through the season which caused him to miss from game 7 to game 12. Anderson generally played about 30% of the defensive snaps prior to the stroke (per Pro Football Reference), and was eased back in to end the season.

Anderson is probably a better fit for the 3-4 DE job than he was as a 4-3 DE in Matt Rhule/Phil Snow’s defense. Anderson’s better seasons have come under 3-4 defensive alignnnets, though he hasn’t come close to matching his 7 sack, 16 QB hit year with the Jets in 2018. I personally like the signing a lot as a depth piece, as the Panthers have already brought in two other interior lineman for the 3-4 base defense. He will likely rotate with Derrick Brown and DeShawn Williams as 3-4 interior lineman.

What are your thoughts? Sound off below in the comments!