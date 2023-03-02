Carolina Panthers rank as 12th best franchise on NFL Players Association report cards

For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association released report cards for all 32 teams. The report cards graded teams on treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room, and travel. Each component was graded from A+ to F-, and each team was given a composite grade for everything.

The Carolina Panthers were ranked as the 12th best team in the league based on those report cards. They were among the best teams in the league in terms of treatment of families and training staff, but their grade was hampered by their weight room and food service. Here’s the complete report card:

The article notes that the Panthers are trending up as they’ve recently made upgrades to the facility and added Frank Reich as head coach, who “was rated as one of the most player friendly and respected coaches in the league by the Colts last year.”

While 12th is nothing to write home about, it does seem like an improvement for the organization as a whole. If this exercise was done even just a few years ago, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Panthers ranked near the bottom of the league in a lot of these grades.

Overall, it’s a very interesting read. It provides a peek behind the curtain to a lot of things fans normally aren’t privy to. I highly recommend perusing through it.

For those who are curious but didn’t bother to click the links, here are the best and worst three organizations:

32. Washington Commanders (seemingly by a large margin)

31. Arizona Cardinals (also seemingly significantly worse than the rest of the league)

30. Los Angeles Chargers

...

3. Las Vegas Raiders

2. Miami Dolphins

1. Minnesota Vikings