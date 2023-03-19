NFL Free Agency: The Panthers are signing wide receiver Adam Thielen to a 3 year deal

The Panthers finally signed a wide receiver.

Sources: The #Panthers are finalizing a 3-year deal with former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen, as his second act begins in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/briLunUjpg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

After trading DJ Moore as part of their deal with the Chicago Bears for the #1 overall pick, the Panthers have finally added someone to try and fill that void. Adam Thielen visited with the Panthers earlier this week, but left Charlotte with no deal. But, as has been a trend with the Panthers during this free agency period, it seems the sides came to an agreement in the evening hours of the weekend.

The veteran has spent his entire career so far in Minnesota, having played second fiddle to the likes of Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson, both elite wide receivers. Thielen hasn’t cracked the 1,000 yard mark as a receiver since 2018, however he’s seen plenty of work with over 300 targets and 30 TDs in the last 3 seasons of his career. He joins a Carolina WR room in desperate need of a veteran presence. I wouldn’t expect this to be the last move the Panthers make at this spot in 2023.

Sound off below, Panthers fans!