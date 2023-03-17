Free Agency: Panthers sign offensive lineman Justin McCray

The Panthers have kicked off the second wave of free agency, signing an offensive lineman who has played at every spot along the front.

#Panthers agree to terms with Justin McCrayhttps://t.co/iPk7hkYHgj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2023

Justin McCray played for now Panthers offensive line coach James Campen with three different NFL squads, so this is clearly a move to add a familiar face as depth for the Panthers. McCray most recently spent time with the Houston Texans as a guard, however through 29 career starts and 76 games played, McCray has seen time just about everywhere.

The release of Pat Elflein earlier this week made sense from a cap standpoint, however the Panthers lost an interior lineman who could play multiple positions. This is the move to fill that gap, and with starting 2022 offensive guards Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett both recovering from injuries to end the season, it makes sense to bring in some veteran depth to support the current group. Sam Tecklenburg, Cade Mays, and Deonte Brown are the current interior lineman on roster as backups, so someone with a larger resume in the NFL should support them.

